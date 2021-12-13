Golden Globe 2022: È stata la mano di Dio candidato a miglior film straniero

È stata la mano di Dio continua la propria ascesa verso nuovi trionfi. Dopo aver vinto il Leone d’Argento con il Gran premio della giuria al Festival di Venezia, aver portato l’Italia agli European film Awards di Berlino ed essere stato scelto dall’Italia per tentare la scalata all’Oscar, il film di Paolo Sorrentino continua a riscuotere consensi. Nel primo pomeriggio di oggi, l’alba in California, sono state ufficializzate le candidature ai Golden Globe. Tra le cinque pellicole che si giocheranno il premio per miglior film straniero c’è anche quello italiano. È stata la mano di Dio tenterà di conquistare l’ambito premio ma di fronte avrà avversari importanti: Madri Parallele di Pedro Almodovar, Drive my car del regista giapponese Hamaguchi, Un eroe di Asghar Farhadi (Iran) e Scompartimento n.6 di Juho Kuosmanen.
È stata la mano di Dio: tra Oscar e Golden Globe
Adesso Paolo Sorrentino dovrà aspettare la notte tra il 9 e il 10 gennaio per sapere se riuscirà a conquistare il suo secondo Golden Globe. Nel 2013, infatti, il regista napoletano aveva già vinto il premio con La grande bellezza prima di andare a vincere l’Oscar. I Golden Globe sono da sempre il termometro dei giudizi di Hollywood e un eventuale trionfo potrebbe lanciare È stata la mano di Dio verso la vittoria agli Academy.
È stata la mano di Dio, la trama del film
Il film è ambientato negli anni ’80 e ha per protagonista un diciassettenne napoletano. La sua vita cambierà drasticamente a causa dell’arrivo a Napoli di Diego Armando Maradona, che dà di fatto il titolo alla pellicola, e di un incidente stradale. Ottimo il riscontro che il film ha ricevuto nelle sale, sebbene Netflix, che ha prodotto l’opera, non abbia diffuso i dati relativi agli incassi. È stata la mano di Dio sarà disponibile anche sulla piattaforma streaming già dal prossimo 15 dicembre.
Golden Globe: anche Lady Gaga tra le nomination
La cerimonia dei Golden Globe è giunta alla 79esima edizione. Tanti i film e le serie tv in concorso in svariate categorie. I cinque film che si contenderanno la palma di miglior Drama sono: Belfast, Coda, Dune, King Richard e The power of the dog. Tra le candidate a miglior attrice in un film drama spicca Lady Gaga per House of Gucci, ma la concorrenza è serrata con Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Olivia Colman (The Lost daughter) e Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye). Nomi forti anche tra gli uomini per la stessa categoria: Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog), Will Smith (King Richard) e Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth). Tra le serie grande protagonista anche Squid Game, campione d’incassi degli scorsi mesi. Ecco l’elenco delle nomination.
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Compartment No. 6 (Finalndia, Russia e Germania)
Drive My Car (Giappone)
È stata la mano di Dio (Italia)
A Hero (Iran e Francia)
Madres Paralelas (Spagna)
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMA
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The power of the dog
MIGLIORE ATTRICE – FILM DRAMA
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
MIGLIORE ATTORE – FILM DRAMA
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
MIGLIOR FILM MUSICAL/COMEDY
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick Tick Boom
West Side Story
MIGLIOR ATTORE – FILM MUSICAL/COMEDY
Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
MIGLIOR ATTRICE – FILM MUSICAL/COMEDY
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Catriona Balfe – Belfast
Araiana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Anjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy – CODA
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog
Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dune
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power Of The Dog
Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos
MIGLIOR FILM – ANIMAZIONE
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya And The Last Dragon
MIGLIOR SERIE TV DRAMA
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
MIGLIOR ATTORE – SERIE TV DRAMA
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jaw – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupin
MIGLIOR ATTRICE – SERIE TV DRAMA
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
MIGLIOR SERIE TV MUSICAL/COMEDY
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR ATTRICE – SERIE TV MUSICAL/COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
MIGLIOR ATTORE – SERIE TV MUSICAL/COMEDY
Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR SERIE TV ANTOLOGICA
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
MIGLIOR ATTRICE – SERIE TV ANTOLOGICA
Jessica Chastain – Scene da un matrimonio
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare Of Easttown
MIGLIOR ATTORE – SERIE TV ANTOLOGICA
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scene da un matrimonio
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA – SERIE TV
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie Macdowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA – SERIE TV
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su – Squid Game