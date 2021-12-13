Golden Globe 2022: È stata la mano di Dio candidato a miglior film straniero

È stata la mano di Dio continua la propria ascesa verso nuovi trionfi. Dopo aver vinto il Leone d’Argento con il Gran premio della giuria al Festival di Venezia, aver portato l’Italia agli European film Awards di Berlino ed essere stato scelto dall’Italia per tentare la scalata all’Oscar, il film di Paolo Sorrentino continua a riscuotere consensi. Nel primo pomeriggio di oggi, l’alba in California, sono state ufficializzate le candidature ai Golden Globe. Tra le cinque pellicole che si giocheranno il premio per miglior film straniero c’è anche quello italiano. È stata la mano di Dio tenterà di conquistare l’ambito premio ma di fronte avrà avversari importanti: Madri Parallele di Pedro Almodovar, Drive my car del regista giapponese Hamaguchi, Un eroe di Asghar Farhadi (Iran) e Scompartimento n.6 di Juho Kuosmanen.

È stata la mano di Dio: tra Oscar e Golden Globe

Adesso Paolo Sorrentino dovrà aspettare la notte tra il 9 e il 10 gennaio per sapere se riuscirà a conquistare il suo secondo Golden Globe. Nel 2013, infatti, il regista napoletano aveva già vinto il premio con La grande bellezza prima di andare a vincere l’Oscar. I Golden Globe sono da sempre il termometro dei giudizi di Hollywood e un eventuale trionfo potrebbe lanciare È stata la mano di Dio verso la vittoria agli Academy.

È stata la mano di Dio, la trama del film

Il film è ambientato negli anni ’80 e ha per protagonista un diciassettenne napoletano. La sua vita cambierà drasticamente a causa dell’arrivo a Napoli di Diego Armando Maradona, che dà di fatto il titolo alla pellicola, e di un incidente stradale. Ottimo il riscontro che il film ha ricevuto nelle sale, sebbene Netflix, che ha prodotto l’opera, non abbia diffuso i dati relativi agli incassi. È stata la mano di Dio sarà disponibile anche sulla piattaforma streaming già dal prossimo 15 dicembre.

Golden Globe: anche Lady Gaga tra le nomination

La cerimonia dei Golden Globe è giunta alla 79esima edizione. Tanti i film e le serie tv in concorso in svariate categorie. I cinque film che si contenderanno la palma di miglior Drama sono: Belfast, Coda, Dune, King Richard e The power of the dog. Tra le candidate a miglior attrice in un film drama spicca Lady Gaga per House of Gucci, ma la concorrenza è serrata con Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Olivia Colman (The Lost daughter) e Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye). Nomi forti anche tra gli uomini per la stessa categoria: Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog), Will Smith (King Richard) e Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth). Tra le serie grande protagonista anche Squid Game, campione d’incassi degli scorsi mesi. Ecco l’elenco delle nomination.

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Compartment No. 6 (Finalndia, Russia e Germania)

Drive My Car (Giappone)

È stata la mano di Dio (Italia)

A Hero (Iran e Francia)

Madres Paralelas (Spagna)

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMA

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The power of the dog

MIGLIORE ATTRICE – FILM DRAMA

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

MIGLIORE ATTORE – FILM DRAMA

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

MIGLIOR FILM MUSICAL/COMEDY

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick Tick Boom

West Side Story

MIGLIOR ATTORE – FILM MUSICAL/COMEDY

Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

MIGLIOR ATTRICE – FILM MUSICAL/COMEDY

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Catriona Balfe – Belfast

Araiana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Anjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy – CODA

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog

Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas

Hans Zimmer – Dune

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power Of The Dog

Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos

MIGLIOR FILM – ANIMAZIONE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya And The Last Dragon

MIGLIOR SERIE TV DRAMA

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

MIGLIOR ATTORE – SERIE TV DRAMA

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jaw – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin

MIGLIOR ATTRICE – SERIE TV DRAMA

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

MIGLIOR SERIE TV MUSICAL/COMEDY

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR ATTRICE – SERIE TV MUSICAL/COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

MIGLIOR ATTORE – SERIE TV MUSICAL/COMEDY

Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR SERIE TV ANTOLOGICA

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

MIGLIOR ATTRICE – SERIE TV ANTOLOGICA

Jessica Chastain – Scene da un matrimonio

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare Of Easttown

MIGLIOR ATTORE – SERIE TV ANTOLOGICA

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scene da un matrimonio

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA – SERIE TV

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie Macdowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA – SERIE TV

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su – Squid Game