Le ragazze iraniane. Le gazze iraniane. Ladre di libertà

LA POSTA AL CUORE. Il secolo greve. Stendere un velo pietoso. Si muore per una ciocca di capelli, miran bene in Iran.

Di sana e robusta Costituzione. Prima settimana. Lei attentissima a non esser troppo nera, mille sfumature di grigio. Ha avvisato il suo entourage tramite quest’antipodo palindromo: “Mille camerati. Vedete d’evitare macelli”. Quand’ero piccola io, atlantista era chi amava gli atlanti. Quel criminale? Un passo pigliatutto. Annesso e non concesso. Autunno, tempo di funghi: minaccia nucleare svelata. Ma bomba non bomba, noi arriveremo al MoMA, malgrado noi. Il secolo greve. Stendere un velo pietoso. Si muore per una ciocca di capelli, miran bene in Iran. Le ragazze iraniane. Le gazze iraniane. Ladre di libertà.