Di sana e robusta Costituzione. Prima settimana. Lei attentissima a non esser troppo nera, mille sfumature di grigio. Ha avvisato il suo entourage tramite quest’antipodo palindromo: “Mille camerati. Vedete d’evitare macelli”. Quand’ero piccola io, atlantista era chi amava gli atlanti. Quel criminale? Un passo pigliatutto. Annesso e non concesso. Autunno, tempo di funghi: minaccia nucleare svelata. Ma bomba non bomba, noi arriveremo al MoMA, malgrado noi. Il secolo greve. Stendere un velo pietoso. Si muore per una ciocca di capelli, miran bene in Iran. Le ragazze iraniane. Le gazze iraniane. Ladre di libertà.

Students at Ferdowsi University in the conservative city of Mashhad in Iran take off their hijabs chanting “freedom.” Please stand with the people of Iran on this International Day of Action for Iran and amplify their calls for freedom. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/7v3tyeK2zz

— Dr. Nina Ansary (@drninaansary) October 1, 2022